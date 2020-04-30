Brent Reyher named EnerStar president and CEO

EnerStar Electric Cooperative at Paris, Illinois, recently had a change in leadership as current President and CEO Mike Clark retired from his post in April. In conjunction with Clark’s retirement, the EnerStar board of directors appointed former EnerStar employee Brent Reyher as the next company’s president and CEO.
Clark’s affiliation with EnerStar began in July 1976 as a ground man/truck driver. He became a journeyman lineman in July 1981 and was promoted to Manager of Operations in 2005. In December 2015, he rose to the top leadership spot at the cooperative as president and CEO.
A native of Brazil, Indiana, Reyher holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. Upon graduation, he was employed at Indiana Municipal Power Agency as a power supply coordinator prior to joining EnerStar Electric Cooperative in 1997 as the V.P. Energy Resources. While he was employed at EnerStar, his responsibilities included power supply, distribution system analysis, development of construction work plans, and cost of service studies. He most recently was employed at Wabash Valley Power Alliance in Indianapolis as a manager of Delivery Services. Wabash is a generation and transmission cooperative that supplies EnerStar’s wholesale power. During his Wabash tenure, he continued to work closely with EnerStar staff on multiple transmission projects including remotely controlled line switches as well as the 69kV circuit serving EnerStar’s Martinsville substation.
EnerStar Electric Cooperative serves Clark, Coles, Douglas, Edgar and Vermilion counties. For more information visit www.enerstar.com.
