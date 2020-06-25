NPC International, the owner of the Brazil Pizza Hut and largest Pizza Hut franchisee, recently stepped up to feed families of the Brazil community. On May 28 the Brazil Pizza Hut partnered with Seedline International and donated free pizza to the first 100 families who stopped by.
“We are happy to be able to help out in a time of need. While Pizza Hut is a national brand, NPC Pizza Hut restaurants are active members of our local communities,” said Andrea Olmstead, field marketing manager, NPC International.
Family has been the center of the Pizza Hut brand from the beginning, 60+ years, and during this pivotal time Pizza Hut is committed to providing helpful resources — and, of course, pizza — to the communities it serves. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Seedline International to help out our local community during this time of need. Our customers are like family to us, and we are committed to giving back to them in any way we can,” said Tony McDaniel, marketing director, NPC International.
