Brazil native retires after 36 years of service

Aboard the museum ship USS Constellation, in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, Brazil native Commander Dick Froderman retired on March 25 from 36 years of Navy service. Froderman graduated from Indiana State University with a bachelor's degree in Political Science in 1990, receiving a direct commission into the Navy Reserve in April 1993.
During his career he served in many capacities, including as a federal law enforcement officer with the National Park Service. Other leading roles include serving as a cryptologic technician and cryptology officer. He worked in numerous leadership capacities in cyber security and information warfare including serving as the executive officer of the Navy Cyber Warfare Development Group. In this capacity he managed the discovery and employment of agile research, development and acquisition to create, test, and deliver innovative cyberspace capabilities and tactics to the Fleet enabling exploitation of adversary vulnerabilities.
CDR Froderman is presently assigned to the commander, Fleet Cyber Command/TENTH Fleet as the Chief of Plans.
Froderman has been given a master's of in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College, DAWIA Level 2 certifications in both systems engineering and program Management, and membership in the Acquisition Corps. He is entitled to wear the Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (with gold stars in lieu of five awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with gold star, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Naval Reserve Meritorious Service Medal, Afghanistan and Iraq Campaign Medals, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Sea Service and various other medals and awards.
Froderman is married to the former Lori Benik. They have three children, Richard Guy II, Allison and Danielle.
