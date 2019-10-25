Bone and Joine Center welcome new nurse practitioner

Michelle Rupska is the newest team member at Union Health’s Bone and Joint Center. She brings with her 17 years of experience in patient care.
Rupska completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing at Indiana Wesleyan University. While at school, Rupska continued to work with patients as an assistant nursing care manager in orthopedics. She received her board certification as a family nurse practitioner from the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners in 2017.
Her commitment to excellent care and ability to be an advocate for her patient make Rupska a welcomed edition to the Bone and Joint Center.
Union Medical Groups Bone and Joint Center is located at 1725 N. 5th Street in Terre Haute. It offers Orthopedic services, physical therapy, sports medicine and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.