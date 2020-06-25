David Boeglin, real estate broker with Remax Real Estate Associates, was recently recognized by RE/MAX of Indiana as one of their top annual awards recipients.
Boeglin finished 25th in the state for individual transactions and 66th in the state for commissions earned by all Indiana RE/MAX residential brokers.
He is a 1979 graduate of Indiana State University’s School of Business and has provided professional real estate service in the Terre Haute area since 1978, consistently finishing among the top real estate brokers in Indiana annually.
Boeglin is involved in numerous civic and charitable organizations in the Terre Haute area. He can be reached at daveremax1@aol.com or 812-249-6798.
