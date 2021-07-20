The Casey KOA has recently become a KOA Journey, one of three descriptive brands created to help campers select the right campground for their camping needs.
They do it big in Casey. Home of the world’s largest wind chime, golf tee, knitting needles, crochet hook and more, guests come to stay at the Casey KOA Journey from around the country to see the Guinness World Record holders in the town.
“In Casey they have the world’s largest items throughout the town. Beyond the world’s largest we have 14 other big, big items,” says Catherine Klinkman, co-owner with husband, Glenn.
Located at 1248 East 1250th Road, the Casey KOA Journey received the 2021 KOA Founder’s and President’s award for achieving world-class scores and meeting exceptional quality standards. It is open from March 15 to Oct. 31.
For more information, including any changes to operating procedures and available amenities in light of COVID-19, please visit www.koa.com or call 217-932-5319. Reservations are available by going online, using the KOA App, or by calling 800-562-9113.
Kampgrounds of America is celebrating its 59th Anniversary in 2021. KOA, the world’s largest network of family-friendly campgrounds, was born on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Montana in 1962.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.