Ashton Barker promoted to sergeant at WVCF

Ashton Barker recently became a correctional sergeant at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle.
Barker began his career in 2014 as a correctional officer at the Putnamville Correctional Facility. During his time at Putnamville, he worked in a variety of units including Restrictive Status Housing. Barker also was certified as a Quick Response Team member, a K-9 handler, a Train the Trainer instructor and a personal protection instructor.
Since transferring to the WVCF he has been assigned to numerous posts on I-Bracket including Restricted Status Housing, South Yard, G Housing Unit and North Yard. In addition, Barker is a member of WVCF’s K-9 Squad and maintains certifications for transportation, shotgun, rifle, handgun, QRT and Taser.
