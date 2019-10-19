The week of Oct. 21 is designated as the Nationwide Recruiting Week for census positions and Marshall Public Library is here to help. The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of workers for temporary jobs available nationwide in advance of the 2020 Census.
The 2020 Census Jobs website at https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html allows applicants to apply online for a range of positions, including recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks, census field supervisors and census takers.
The positions available in Clark County pay $14/hour and offer flexible work hours, including daytime, evenings and weekends.
Available jobs include:
Recruiting assistants travel throughout geographic areas to visit with community-based organizations, attend promotional events and conduct other recruiting activities.
Office operations supervisors assist in the management of office functions and day-to-day activities in one or more functional areas, including payroll, personnel, recruiting, field operations and support.
Clerks perform various administrative and clerical tasks to support various functional areas, including payroll, personnel, recruiting, field operations and support.
Census field supervisors conduct fieldwork to support and conduct on-the-job training for census takers and/or to follow-up in situations where census takers have confronted issues, such as not gaining entry to restricted areas.
Census takers work in the field. Some field positions require employees to work during the day to see addresses on buildings. Other field positions require interviewing the public, so employees must be available to work when people are usually at home, such as in the evening and on weekends.
Applicants may stop by the library and use one of our computers to apply for a 2020 Census Job or for more information, contact 1-855-JOB-2020.
For questions please call the library at 217-826-2535 or visit the library’s website under 2020 Census at www.marshallillibrary.com. The library is located at 612 Archer Avenue, in Marshall, Illinois, and is handicap accessible.
