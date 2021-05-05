Indiana’s successful Hoosier Women Forward initiative is seeking applicants for its fourth class. Democratic women across the state are encouraged to apply for this established leadership development program.
Launched in 2018, the program is aimed at preparing and propelling Democratic women into public, private and community service roles in Indiana.
By the end of this month, 66 women will have completed Hoosier Women Forward. Since its launch, 12 alumnae have run for office and 5 have been elected. In addition, a number of graduates are now county chairs and congressional district chairs for the Democratic Party. The current president of the Indiana Young Democrats is also a former program participant.
The deadline to apply for the HWF Class of 2021 is June 23. The nonprofit’s board will select a group of up to 24 Democratic women for this year’s class through a competitive process.
Those who are chosen will participate in a nine-month leadership training program that will begin later this summer.
Women selected for Hoosier Women Forward must demonstrate an interest in public policy, political advocacy, and advancing Indiana forward with progressive policies and ideas.
The nonprofit will strive to ensure that each class has a diverse background of personal and professional life experiences reflecting the economic, geographical, ethnic, and cultural diversity in Indiana.
To apply for the HWF leadership development program, please go to: http://hoosierwomenforward.org/apply/.
A Section 527 nonprofit political organization, Hoosier Women Forward raises funds through private donations and fundraising events.
To learn more go to www.hoosierwomenforward.org or visit the organization on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.