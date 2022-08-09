Angie Smith named new registrar at RHIT

Angie Smith has been hired as the new registrar for Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Smith’s selection comes after a nationwide search to find a replacement for Jan Pink, who is retiring after 25 years of service in the office of the registrar, according to a news release from Rose-Hulman.
With more than 17 years of experience in higher education, Smith has served as associate registrar at Indiana State University since 2014.
In that role, Smith provided experience in student services and curriculum management, including student registration, class scheduling, academic catalog maintenance, transfer credit evaluation, degree map maintenance, and awarding of academic degrees.
She also worked 10 years in student recruitment at ISU.
Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2001 and added a master’s degree in human resource management in 2009.
