Angela Hamilton receives national certification in dermatology

Angela Hamilton, nurse practitioner at Horizon Health in Paris, Ill., and long-time dermatology provider in the Wabash Valley, recently earned national certification as a dermatology provider.
Angela has been providing dermatology services at Horizon Health’s Paris Clinic since 2016, having previously practiced in Terre Haute for more than 10 years. She has earned national certification as a dermatology certified nurse practitioner by completing a exam through the dermatology nurse practitioner certification board. This specialty certification means Hamilton meets the highest standards of dermatologic medicine and possesses the skills for optimal patient care, according to the certification board.
“Obtaining this national certification further ensures my patients that they are receiving the best dermatology care available,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton practices dermatology at Horizon Health’s Paris Clinic with Joy Williams, dermatology nurse practitioner. Together they offer comprehensive treatments for diseases and conditions affecting the skin, hair, and nails. Treatments are available for acne, eczema, psoriasis, shingles, skin tags, rashes, skin cancers, and much more.
Hamilton joined Horizon Health in 2013 and provides orthopedic services in addition to her dermatology practice. She has a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University. She is a member of the American Nurses Association, American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, and is president-elect of the Dermatology Nurses’ Association. Angela lives in Paris.
