Erin K. Anderson is a new associate of the law firm Wagner, Crawford and Gambill in Terre Haute.
Anderson is a 2020 graduate of Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis. Prior to law school, she was a sixth grade teacher. During law school, she was an intern for the Marion County Prosecutor’s office in the Major Felony division, helping victims of violent crimes. She also volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate and as a Guardian ad Litem. Through these positions, she gained insight into the world of family law, valuable experience in the courtroom and solidified her desire to practice family law. She also plans to practice in Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.