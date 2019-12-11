American Senior Communities honors employees for excellence and dedication

Andi Carton, nursing coordinator at Springhill Village in Terre Haute, was among the 86 employees of American Senior Communities who were honored recently for their outstanding service to patients and residents. The employees were recognized during ASC’s 19th Annual Quest for Excellence Awards Banquet, held at the JW Marriott Hotel in Indianapolis.
With close to 11,000 employees across the state, the Quest for Excellence Banquet celebrates a team member from each community for their dedication to their role and exemplification of ASC’s core values. Honorees included clinical staff, therapists and culinary staff, as well as business office, housekeeping and maintenance team members.
The event’s keynote speaker was basketball legend and Indiana resident, Quinn Buckner.
“ASC’s Quest for Excellence Award winners promote and maintain the ASC culture of caring for others while demonstrating the highest level of integrity,” said ASC Chief Executive Officer, Donna Kelsey. “These exceptional people embody ASC’s commitment by keeping its values of compassion, accountability, relationships and excellence as their highest priorities.”
