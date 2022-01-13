Amazon plans to open a new warehouse in central Indiana this year that the online retail giant says will bring hundreds of new jobs to the area.
Amazon is leasing the 510,000-square-footwarehouse along Interstate 65 in Franklin.
The Seattle-based company said Wednesday in a news release that the new sorting and shipping warehouse will bring operations close to area customers and create “hundreds” of jobs in Franklin.
Mayor Steve Barnett said the exact number of expected jobs has not yet been shared with the city, the Daily Journal reported. City officials said the warehouse will receive inventory and workers will sort and ship orders.
The average starting wage will be $18 per hour, said Kyle DeGiulio, regional economic development manager at Amazon, said in a news release.
In the past 12 years, Amazon has created over 20,000 jobs in Indiana and invested over $15 billion across the state, officials said.
There are already three Amazon facilities operating in Greenwood, while another is operating in Whiteland, with each serving a different purpose.
