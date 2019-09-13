Vigo County school board member Melvin Burks said today he didn't vote on an effort to recoup costs from a former vendor because he didn't feel he was fully informed.
On Monday, the Vigo County School Board authorized attorneys to continue negotiations, and if necessary, to pursue legal action, against former district vendor ESG, which the district believes may have overbilled for its work, perhaps by millions.
Six board members voted in favor, while board Burks abstained. Many people are asking why Burks abstained.
Today, Burks explained that when the board met in executive session Aug. 27 in Indianapolis, he was unable to attend because of a time conflict related to his duties with Hamilton Center, where he is chief executive officer.
"Because of business that I had to deal with here, I was not able to go," he said.
The ESG matter was a topic of discussion at that meeting with Jonathan Mayes, an attorney with Bose, McKinney and Evans in Indianapolis, Burks said.
Because he did not attend that executive session and was unable to ask questions. "I wasn't informed enough," he said. That is why he abstained on Monday, he said.
"I didn't feel it was respectful enough to the process for me to [vote]" without knowing more about the matter, he said.
Next week, Burks anticipates Mayes will meet with him to explain the matter. "They (school attorneys) want to have a meeting with me. I think they are going to fill me in and answer questions about the meeting that took place [Aug. 27]," Burks said.
What he learns in the meeting with Mayes will inform any future decisions that might be needed with regard to ESG, Burks said. "I'm pretty sure the information will clear up my thought process."
He believes ESG also had representatives, and possibly counsel, present at the Aug. 27 board executive session in Indianapolis. He believes it would have been important to hear from both sides.
Burks had no further comment on that matter.
On Monday, the board approved a resolution authorizing its attorneys to "seek resolution through negotiations with Energy Systems Group LLC and, if necessary, pursue legal action against Energy Systems Group LLC to recover damages caused by the defendants."
Indianapolis-based ESG is a former school district vendor that has done tens of millions of dollars worth of energy savings projects and related projects for the school corporation.
On Tuesday, VCSC superintendent Rob Haworth said that all work Energy Systems Group has done for the Vigo County School Corp. is under review for possible overbilling.
Those energy savings and related projects date back to the early 2000s and continued through 2016, he said.
The district hopes to recoup "dollars we believe we've lost to ESG through a series of energy savings contracts over a long period of time," Haworth said. "When you think about what the cost of our projects were, and when you look at what dollar amount ESG admits to making on those projects, we struggle with what the industry standard is and what we paid for the cost of those projects."
In bribery charges filed against former VCSC Superintendent Danny Tanoos, Marion County prosecutors say ESG did $42 million worth of business with the Vigo County School Corp. from approximately 2000 to 2016 and made a profit of $11 million. During that time, ESG donated or expensed $100,000 or more to former Vigo schools superintendent Danny Tanoos or to VCSC, according to those court records.
The bribery charges against Tanoos are pending, with a mid-case appeal now before the Indiana Court of Appeals.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
