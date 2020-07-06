Saturday was a day of fireworks, a runing event and ducks.
Families filled various spots around Fairbanks Park on July 4 to enjoy a brilliant fireworks show that started at 10 p.m. Saturday.
Sally and Patty Conover walk to the starting line with their children for the The Mile run Saturday near Memorial Stadium on Brown Avenue.
And the winning duck was chosen during the 2020 Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta. The winner was Ice Rigging.
