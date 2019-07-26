Deming Park Pool is once again closed.
The pool, which was shut down on Thursday, was opened for about two hours today before city park officials once again shut it down.
"It is a chemical problem," said Ashley Tyler, director of recreation at Deming Park. "We thought we had it fixed."
Tyler said the parks department has again contacted its pool maintenance firm to return to look at a mechanical and chemical systems.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," Tyler said. "The public will be informed when the pool is ready to open again."
The pool first closed Thursday due to mechanical issues, then reopened today at noon before park officials announced its closing at 2:30 p.m.
Deming Park's pool first opened in 1962.
