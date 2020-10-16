A Brazil woman faces multiple criminal charges after a traffic stop at 6:50 p.m. Thursday near South Seventh and Harrison streets.
Hollie Tingle, 26, was arrested by Indiana State Police Trooper Andrew Mattern after a search of her vehicle revealed marijuana, paraphernalia, and an eight-year-old child as a passenger.
The child was released to a family member.
Tingle failed a certified chemical test and was booked into the Vigo County Jail on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated with a passenger younger than age 18, and neglect of a dependent, both Level 6 felonies, as well as the misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with a controlled substance in the body, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving without a license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.