A Brazil woman faces multiple criminal charges after a traffic stop at 6:50 p.m. Thursday near South Seventh and Harrison streets.

Hollie Tingle, 26, was arrested by Indiana State Police Trooper Andrew Mattern after a search of her vehicle revealed marijuana, paraphernalia, and an eight-year-old child as a passenger.

The child was released to a family member.

Tingle failed a certified chemical test and was booked into the Vigo County Jail on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated with a passenger younger than age 18, and neglect of a dependent, both Level 6 felonies, as well as the misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with a controlled substance in the body, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving without a license.

Lisa Trigg has been a reporter at the Tribune-Star since 2009. With more than 30 years of newspaper experience, she now covers general news with a focus on crime and courts.

