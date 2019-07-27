A Brazil teenager has died in a Saturday morning crash on Indiana 59 near County Road 800 North south of Brazil.
Rylee Paige Rogers, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of her injuries, the Clay County Sheriff's Department said. The crash was reported at 6:48 a.m.
Clay Community Schools is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of NHS Student Rylee Rogers. Our prayers go out to Rylee's Family and her NHS Family.— ClayCommunitySchools (@ClayCommSchools) July 27, 2019
Counselors and clergy will be available at Northview High School on Monday morning.
Prayerfully,
Jeff Fritz, CCS Superintendent
Rogers was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu that sustained "significant front end damage" when the southbound car crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2018 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Kent D. Lawson, 53, of Terre Haute.
Lawson told police he saw the Chevrolet slowly veer into his lane as it traveled south toward him. Lawson said the female drive was looking down and as she continued toward him she never looked up. Police said Lawson tried to avoid the collision but the car continued into his lane, striking the Dodge on the driver's side near the quad-cab door.
The truck was pulling a large 25-feet tandem axle flatbed trailer hauling wooden pallets. The trailer was on its side with a broken rear axle, police said.
The investigation determined the point of impact was near the center of the northbound lane. A statement from another witness and physical evidence at the scene showed the Rogers car crossed the center line, causing the collision.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor in the crash, police said, but chemical tests are pending.
Indiana 59 between County Roads 700 North and 800 North were closed for about three hours while emergency crews worked at the scene.
