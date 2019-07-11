A Brazil man was arrested Thursday after a months-long Indiana State Police investigation into sexual abuse of a minor.
Benjamin A. Johnson, 44, of Brazil, was taken to the Clay County Justice Center and charged with child molestation, as a Level 1 felony, child molestation, as a Level 5 felony, and two felony counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Indiana State Police began investigating in December 2018 after being told a 13-year-old girl had been sexually abused, according to a news release from ISP Sgt. Matt Ames.
Police said the investigation found Johnson had been allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with the minor.
Ames said the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the investigation Thursday and issued an arrest warrant for Johnson. He was arrested without incident and is being held without bond.
