A rural Brazil man faces multiple charges after a shooting Wednesday night at a West Terre Haute residence.
Randy Scott Sheperd, 29, was booked into the Vigo County Jail about 1 a.m. today on charges of aggravated battery, dealing methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
The victim was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, West Terre Haute Police said in a news release this morning.
At 9:47 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of South Fourth Street in West Terre Haute for a gun shot to the head. The victim was able to give police the name of the suspected gunman. There were also witnesses to the event.
The suspect was located and arrested in the northeast corner of Vigo County.
Multiple agencies participated in the investigation, including Vigo County Sheriff's Department, Indiana State Police, Indiana State University Police and Terre Haute Police.
Shepherd is to appear in Vigo Superior Court 1; he is currently held without bond.
