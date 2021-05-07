Fitesa, a Brazil-based manufacturer of nonwoven hygiene and health care products, announced plans today to expand its new Indiana operations, creating up to 34 new jobs in Terre Haute by the end of 2022.
The company, which is headquartered in Porto Alegre, Brazil, acquired Terre Haute-based Tredegar Corporation’s personal care films business in November 2020, retaining 113 employees.
Now, Fitesa is investing more than $19.2 million to add new equipment, upgrade existing production lines and improve the former Tredegar Corporation site at 3400 Fort Harrison Road, enabling the company to increase its Indiana client base and expand its service offerings for the health care market. Renovations are expected to be complete later this year.
"For companies looking to make advancements in the manufacturing sector, Indiana offers a supportive business environment with benefits for employees and businesses," said Jim Staton, interim Indiana secretary of commerce. "The advanced manufacturing industry employs 1 in 5 Hoosiers, offering quality careers and providing career growth potential. We are proud to have Fitesa on our list of growing Indiana manufacturers and look forward to supporting them for years to come."
Fitesa’s growth in the health care market during a global pandemic "reinforces our commitment to the communities in which we operate, customers we serve and society as a whole," said Silverio Baranzano, Fitesa CEO. "We are pleased to be expanding the Indiana facility and preparing it for continued success now and in the future. Fitesa is a strategic player that focuses on investments with a view to hold them for the long term."
Fitesa employs more than 2,000 people in 16 manufacturing locations across Brazil, Peru, Mexico, Italy, Sweden, Germany, the U.S., United Arab Emirates, Thailand and China, with U.S. operations in Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington and Wisconsin.
The company plans to hire in Terre Haute for machine operators, engineers and maintenance technicians beginning late summer. Interested applicants may apply online at fitesa.com/joinourteam.
“We are delighted that Fitesa, a new member of our local manufacturing community, is making such a significant investment in its Terre Haute facility,” said Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett. “We look forward to working with Fitesa as it grows its local manufacturing footprint.”
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Fitesa up to $300,000 in conditional tax credits and up to $40,000 in conditional training grants based on the company's job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are trained and hired. The city of Terre Haute and Duke Energy offered additional incentives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.