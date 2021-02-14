For the second time in a little more than a year President Donald Trump was acquitted by the U.S. Senate during an impeachment trial.
Democrats in the Senate failed Saturday to get the 67 votes necessary to find the former president guilty of incitement of insurrection in connection with the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol.
Indiana’s two Republican Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young voted not to convict Trump.
Seven Republicans did join with the 50 Democrats to vote in favor of convicting Trump, making it the most bipartisan vote in history during an impeachment trial.
“I remain troubled and saddened by the events leading up to and on the day of the Capitol riots," Young said in a press statement. “However, it is improper under the present circumstances for the former president of the United States to be subject to an impeachment trial.
“Simply put, the U.S. House of Representatives conducted a rushed and incomplete process for this snap impeachment,” he said. “In its haste to impeach the former president, the House declined to engage in any fact-finding, investigation, hearing, or testimony before adopting the article of impeachment. Therefore, the former president and his counsel were denied the opportunity to review and test the integrity of the evidence offered against him.”
Following the 2020 impeachment trial, Young warned that a new precedent was being set by using impeachment as a weapon.
“Our nation is facing a crisis,” he said. “It’s time to put this improper impeachment trial behind us and focus on the issues that matter most to the country — bipartisan efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and restore the health of our economy.”
Sen. Braun’s staff did not issue a statement following the Saturday vote.
As expected, the Indiana Democratic Party was critical of the votes cast by Braun and Young.
“These are the facts,” John Zody, chairman of the state Democratic party said. “Former president Donald Trump incited an insurrection against the United States on January 6. What’s worse: The Indiana Republican Party refused to hold Trump accountable for attempting to overturn American democracy — even after it’s become clear the former president viewed his own Vice President's life, and that of other elected officials, as disposable.”
Zody said it is disappointing for Braun and Young to endorse an un-American, fringe ideology over the U.S. Constitution, especially Young who once campaigned that it took a former Marine to put country before political party.
“History will harshly judge the INGOP, and the Democrats look forward to holding these bad actors accountable in the coming elections,” Zody said.
Kyle Hupfer, state Republican Party chairman, said at the start of the impeachment trial that despite talk of unity following the inauguration of President Joe Biden, the Democrats were interested in pursuing a radical left-wing agenda.
“The impeachment trial against former president, and now private citizen, Donald J. Trump is a divisive waste of time,” Hupfer said. “When COVID was first hitting our shores, the [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi-led House weakened the very notion of presidential impeachment with their first one and now this second one only further delays focus on issues that really matter to Hoosiers and all Americans.
“Only a few weeks in and the Biden administration is killing jobs, weakening our borders, putting on a political show trial, and suffering from infighting on the pandemic,” he said. “Democrats would do this country a great service if they ended the impeachment charade and actually got to work on behalf on the American people.”
Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th District, said when she voted not to move forward with the impeachment process, said she didn’t support objections to the certification of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6 and wouldn’t support “this political charade of impeachment.”
“The rule of law and due process are vital to what our Constitutional Republic stands for,” she said. “Congress should stop playing divisive politics and start working on delivering good policies to the American people.”
