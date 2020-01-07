With the filing period for May 2020 primary about to open on Wednesday, two of the three Vigo County commissioners confirmed today they won't be seeking re-election.
Brad Anderson, Board of Commissioners president, and Commissioner Judith Anderson said they will not be running again. They are not related.
"I think that the younger generation needs to step up and take an interest in their life and government," said Judith Anderson, a Democrat. "They worry about who is making decisions and doing what is right, and the younger generation needs to be the one" to serve, she said.
Judith Anderson served four years on the Vigo County Council and will have served 20 years as a commissioner at the end of 2020.
She was named the 2019 Outstanding Commissioner of the Year from the Indiana Association of Counties and received the same award in 2009. She also previously served as president of the Association of Indiana Counties in 2008 and served as president of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners in 2009 and 2019 and received that organization’s top award for county commissioner in 2011.
Brad Anderson was re-elected Tuesday by the three-member board today to serve as its president for the coming year.
"I am not going to file," for re-election in 2020, he told the Tribune-Star. "I will do an announcement and will make an endorsement," he said.
Brad Anderson, a Republican, served five terms on the Vigo County Council before being first elected as a county commissioner in 2012.
Commissioner Brendan Kerns, a Democrat elected in 2018, is not up for re-election until the 2022 race.
Jeff Fisher, current fire chief of the Terre Haute Fire Department, in November stated he would seek election as a Democrat for the District 3 seat on the board, currently held by Commissioner Brad Anderson.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
