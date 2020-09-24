Boy Scouts of America and the Terre Haute Children's Museum are partnering to offer a new take on scouting.
STEM Scouts is a pilot program of the Boy Scouts of America that offers a scouting experience with less focus on the outdoors.
Using experiential activities and interaction with STEM professionals, the goal of the STEM Scouts program is to help young people grow as they explore their curiosity about STEM fields.
The goal is to translate skills learned into STEM-related careers.
The Terre Haute Children’s Museum will act as the chartered organization and will host STEM Scouts Lab 727, which can be joined by youth in grades three through five.
This year, the lab will host virtual meetings. Prior to the meetings, STEM Scouts will receive kits containing their activities and experiments to be completed during the meeting.
“We know that workforce readiness skills are important for youth development, so we are excited and proud to bring this opportunity to the Wabash Valley," said Jordan Sandoe, district executive for the Wabash Valley District Boy Scouts.
Susan Turner, executive director of the children's museum, echoed Sandoe's excitement.
"We are delighted to partner with the Boy Scouts to offer STEM Scouts in the Wabash Valley," Turner said.
"This type of programming is vital to our children's education. By giving them opportunities to be curious and explore, we are encouraging their overall development. This program, and programs like this, are helping shape tomorrow's doctors, scientists, teachers, electricians, builders and truck drivers. I can't think of a better place to make an investment."
The cost for STEM Scouts is $250 yearly, which includes all registration fees, eye protection and materials. Financial assistance is available.
Interested individuals are encouraged to sign up for the district’s virtual join night, which will be hosted on Oct. 1.
To sign up, please visit joinnow.app/STEMScouts. For more information about STEM Scouts, please visit www.stemscouts.org or contact Jordan Sandoe at jorsand@crossroadsbsa.org or by calling 317.813.7125 ext. 4440
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.