Police are seeking the driver of a large white box truck that damaged support beams Friday in the Jackson Covered Bridge on Bloomingdale Road in Parke County.
The bridge has since been reopened for travel after inspection by the county highway department.
Parke County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene to learn the box truck tried to drive south across in the bridge in violation of the height limit. The truck struck and broke two of the overhead support beams. The vehicle then backed out of the bridge and left the area northbound. Deputies were unable to find the vehicle.
The truck is described as having blue lettering on the box and green striping on the rear of the box section.
Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at 765-569-5151.
