Redistricting has led to the Republican primary contest in Indiana House of Representatives District 45, pitting incumbent Bruce Borders against Jeff Ellington, who currently represents District 62, which will not exist after this election.
Borders, 62, graduated from Shakamak High School, then got a bachelor’s degree in business management from Evangel University in Missouri. He served as the mayor of Jasonville from 1987 to 1995, then left after eight years to focus on his job running his own insurance company and raising children. Borders also performs as an Elvis impersonator and has appeared on TV shows hosted by Oprah Winfrey and David Letterman.
Indiana State Sen. John Waterman asked him to run to lead the 45th district, and Borders agreed because Waterman was a friend.
He lost his first campaign, then won the next election, serving District 45 from 2004 to 2012 and from 2014 until now.
“I realize today that I am a social and economic conservative, and I’m determined to push [Republican leadership] to the right when they stray toward the middle,” Borders said. “I have a Constitutional perspective on the issues.”
Borders does not have a website dedicated to his campaign, but his congressional page is at https://bit.ly/3k8dEAs.
Ellington, 60, attended Indiana University for one year and is a retired firefighter and small business owner, as well as a board member for Centerstone’s Center for Behavioral Health. He has served six years as state representative for District 62, encompassing Greene and Daviess counties. Previously, he served two terms as a member of the Monroe County Council.
“I was appointed by caucus in 2015 to represent Greene and Daviess,” Ellington said. “I felt Indiana needed better and more conservative representation. The roads and bridges needed more work, despite Major Moves by Mitch Daniels. The income tax needed to be cut. The right to life needed to be affirmed and people needed to be assured their state representative was responsive.”
He added, “When the Indianapolis elite redrew Greene and Daviess into District 45, I was not going to leave them to a member of leadership whom I knew to be not very responsive to constituents.”
His campaign website is JeffEllington.org.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.