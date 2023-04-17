Two separate honors have come for a 2022 book for young readers on late Terre Haute resident Eva Kor's survival through the Holocaust.
Michigan author Danica Davidson wrote "I Will Protect You: The True Story of Twins Who Survived Auschwitz," published by Little, Brown and Co. Targeting to kids ages 8 through 12, the book tells the story of Kor, who endured Nazi Dr. Josef Megele's torturous medical experiments with her twin sister Miriam at the Auschwitz concentration camp.
Now, "I Will Protect You" has been included on the National Council for Social Studies and Children's Book Council's "Notable Social Studies Selected Titles" list of trade books for young people in the sixth- to eighth-grade category. The list is compiled by social studies educators from books they recommend in classrooms. Its criteria includes books that "present an original theme or a fresh slant on a traditional topic, are easily readable and of high literary quality."
Davidson's book also has been selected as a Children's Book Council "Children's Choices Title," a distinction voted upon by kids themselves. More than a half-million youngsters and teenagers voted for their favorite books in the 2023 listings.
In a 2022 Tribune-Star interview, Davidson said she heard Eva Kor speak in Michigan in 2018, and decided to write the book in collaboration with Kor. "I Will Protect You" was Davidson's 17th book and a departure from her others, which are in the manga genre. She finished the manuscript shortly before Kor's passing on July 4, 2019, at age 85.
The goal of the book is to teach kids about the history of the Holocaust, and the importance of empathy, Davidson said. Explaining the Holocaust to children as young as 8 to 12 years old is difficult but necessary, Davidson said last year, and Kor emphasized that necessity.
"She's proof herself of what kids can do and the amazing things they can accomplish," Davidson said.
