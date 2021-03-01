Bomb threats investigated today at North Clay Middle School/Northview High School ended up "not credible," but the district will remain on high alert and implement additional safety precautions, according to information sent to parents by Clay Community Schools.
One threat occurred in the morning, and another in the afternoon.
After the bomb threats were made, school administration and central office implemented protocols as per the School Safety Plan.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office and school personnel conducted an investigation and a visual sweep of both the inside and outside of the building. "Law enforcement communicated that similar threats have been reported by area businesses recently," according to Clay Community Schools.
After a thorough investigation and sweep of the campus, "Law enforcement and the administration determined the threat was not credible. Legal action will be taken against anyone identified making threats against Clay Community Schools," according to the school district.
Law enforcement is conducting an ongoing investigation into the recent bomb threats in the area. "CCS will be on high alert and will be implementing additional safety precautions," according to district officials.
