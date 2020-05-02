A death investigation is underway in Vermillion County after authorities found the dead body of an unknown female in the Wabash River north of Newport about 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sheriff Mike Phelps said the discovery was made by a deputy and a Department of Natural Resources officer as they continued a search for a Perrysville woman missing since March 12. Family members of the missing Perrysville woman were notified of the discovery Thursday evening, the sheriff said.

An autopsy on Friday at Terre Haute Regional Hospital by Dr. Roland Kohr shows the death to be consistent with drowning, and there are no signs of foul play at this time.

Authorities expect to make positive identification by way of dental records on Monday.

The continuing investigation is being conducted by the Vermillion County coroner's and sheriff's offices and the Indiana DNR.