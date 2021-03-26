Terre Haute police are investigating the death of a city employee whose body was found in the City Hall basement Friday morning, according to Shawn Keen, city police chief.
Investigators suspect the death was a suicide.
Keen stated in a news release:
"At approximately 6:30 a.m., a city employee discovered the body of a co-worker in the basement of City Hall. Upon arrival, officers with our department secured the scene and notified investigators. The preliminary investigation has led investigators to suspect the death was a suicide, but an autopsy and further investigation is ongoing.
"The name of the deceased will not be released pending notification of family members."
The Tribune-Star will provide further details as they become available.
