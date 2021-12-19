City police and the Vigo County Coroner’s Office are conducting a death investigation after a body was found Saturday near Sixth and Margaret streets.
Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said an officer was sent to the area about 1 p.m. to check on an exposed hole that was likely an old well.
The officer inspected the hole using his flashlight and saw what appeared to be a dead person about 20 feet below.
The coroner’s office was called to the scene, as was the Terre Haute Fire Department to assist in removal of the body.
At this point. Keen said, detectives have not found any evidence that points to foul play, and observations at the scene indicate the death does not appear recent.
The chief said investigators have canvassed the area and continue efforts to identify the person, who is believed to be male. Investigators hope to gain more information from the autopsy, he added.
Keen said the city has secured the site until a solution for the hole is made, and police have left voice messages with the out-of-state entity that owns the property.
