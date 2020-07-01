The Blues at the Crossroads Festival has been canceled for this year, event organizer Connie Wrin announced late this afternoon.

It was scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12.

"This was going to be our 20-year anniversary," Wrin said.

She made the decision Tuesday night, although she spent several difficult days arriving at that conclusion.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

"It would be irresponsible of me at this point with the numbers [of COVID-19 cases] going up to move forward," Wrin said. The numbers of COVID-19 cases are surging in some states, with some increases in Indiana as well.

"It just isn't worth the risk," Wrin said. "Too many people attend the festival, and we can't have social distancing. It would be a risk to attendees, to volunteers and to band members" as well as anyone else associated with the popular downtown event.

She told her board this afternoon and they "totally supported" the decision.

"I told them it wasn't responsible to move forward," Wrin said.

The event typically draws about 6,000 people.

But fans of the blues can mark their calendars for next year: Wrin hopes to have Blues at the Crossroads Sept. 10 and 11, 2021.