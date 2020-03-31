The Wabash Valley region and the Hoosier Sate are both in need of blood, and Versiti (formerly Indiana Blood Center) and the American Red Cross both have scheduled blood drives in Terre Haute starting Wednesday.
The agencies ask that if you are healthy, please consider donating. Travel for blood donations is exempted from the governor's stay-at-home order, and both national and international health organizations say there is no specific or additional risk associated with donating blood when it comes to the coronavirus.
"We greatly appreciate the generosity of the public to help stock hospital shelves for patients in need," the American Red Cross said in a Monday email. "As experts have emphasized, there is no certain end date in this fight against coronavirusm and the Red Cross needs the help of blood donors and blood drive hosts to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come."
In recent weeks, the U.S. blood supply has lost more than 355,000 blood donations and had more than 12,000 community blood drives canceled, according to Versiti-Indiana, formerly Indiana Blood Center. In the Wabash Valley area, there were close to 10 blood drives scheduled with educational partners for April alone that had to be cancelled due to school closures, Versiti said in an email.
Upcoming drives include:
American Red Cross
• Wednesday (April 1), 10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Meadows Banquet Room, 2800 Poplar St, Terre Haute;
• April 20, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Meadows Banquet Room, 2800 Poplar St, Terre Haute.
Versiti-Indiana
• Wednesday (April 1), 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Terre Haute Police Department;
• April 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Terre Haute Regional Airport in terminal at former restaurant;
• April 8, 3:30-6:30 p.m., IU Medical School-Terre Haute Campus;
• April 9, 8 a.m-12:30 p.m., West Vigo High School in auditorium;
• April 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., April 14, Terre Haute Veteran’s Administration, 380 Honey Creek Drive;
• April 23, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., North Vigo High School inside gym concession area;
• April 30, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., South Vigo High School inside gym concession area.
