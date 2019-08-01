The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus will conduct a town hall session from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 3) at Spruce Street AME Church, 1660 Spruce Street, Terre Haute.
The town halls are designed to review the work of the Indiana General Assembly during the 2019 session and get input from residents on issues that should be pursued in the 2020 legislative session.
Caucus members this summer are conducting seven such town halls in locations across Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.