Bill to provide more funding for small businesses

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.