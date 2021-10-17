TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Lyle Deneen Davis, 81, of Terre Haute passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in his residence. He was retired from Wabash Fibre Box. Lyle was born September 7, 1940 in Terre Haute to Lowell Deneen and Vera Irene (Graham) Davis. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Ro…