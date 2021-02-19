Troy Biddle, owner of Terre Haute-based Hannig Construction, and his wife Pam have pledged $100,000 to Indiana State University to create a construction management scholarship in honor of his parents, who led Hannig for two decades.
ISU’s trustees on Friday acknowledged the gift by voting to name a lab in the Technology Annex Building the Bill and Toni Biddle Construction Management Lab.
“Hannig Construction, Inc., and our family are honored to have been involved in numerous projects at ISU over the years,” Troy Biddle said. “It is important to my wife and I to name this scholarship and lab after my parents to show our support to Indiana State University and construction management students."
Students benefiting from the scholarship "will be the future of our local construction industry," he said.
The Bill and Toni Biddle Endowed Construction Management Scholarship will support students who reside in the Wabash Valley and are majoring or minoring in construction management. Construction management is the largest degree program in the College of Technology with more than 500 students enrolled. It is also the largest online program at ISU.
“Hannig Construction has been an important partner to Indiana State University and numerous other businesses in the Wabash Valley who are investing in our community,” said ISU President Deborah Curtis. “We are grateful that Troy and Pam Biddle have chosen to invest in ISU by supporting local students who are pursuing degrees in construction management.”
Hannig has been operating in Terre Haute since 1960. Bill Biddle purchased the company in 1988, and with his son, Troy, expanded the company’s footprint as a commercial and industrial contractor. Troy assumed the role of president after his father’s passing in 2007.
The Biddles’ oldest oldest son, Christian, graduated from ISU in 2020 with a degree in economics. Their youngest son, Shane, is currently a freshman pursuing a degree in finance.
Nesli Alp, dean of the College of Technology, said of the gift, “This is the first endowed scholarship for the construction management program and I’m so happy that it will help carry on the Biddle family’s legacy of developing leaders for the construction industry. The scholarship will support students who are leaders on and off campus — in the classroom and lab, in student organizations, and through projects in the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.