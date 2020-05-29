A person on a bicycle was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening on the grade in West Terre Haute.
Vigo County Sheriff’s deputies responded about 8 p.m. to the scene at Paris Avenue to find a westbound vehicle had struck the westbound bicyclist from behind.
Sheriff John Plasse said motorist Ronald Heyen was trying to merge from National Avenue to the right onto Paris Avenue when the crash occurred.
The bicyclist was airlifted from the scene by helicopter and taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. The condition of the bicyclist was unknown this morning, Plasse said, so no other information would be released.
Heyen was not injured.
