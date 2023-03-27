A band that shaped popular music and culture in the 1960s is coming to The Mill in June — The Beach Boys.
The Beach Boys — synonymous with the California lifestyle and adventurous harmonies and sounds — will bring their “America’s Band” tour to The Mill for a June 4 concert. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31.
Since the band’s co-founder and lead singer Mike Love helped pen the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”
The Beach Boys are led by the 82-year-old Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band, according to a news release from The Mill on Monday. The Terre Haute concert will not feature the band's primary songwriter and co-founder Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.
The Beach Boys performed three times in Hulman Center at Terre Haute, including Oct. 16, 1977 (to a crowd of 9,024); Oct. 10, 1981 (8,261); and Dec. 8, 1984 (2,899).
The Beach Boys have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.
Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys, Capitol/EMI's 30-track collection of the band's biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release.
The Beach Boys recently released "Sail On Sailor — 1972," a new expansive box set that celebrates and dives deep into their transformative and fruitful 1972 era which bore the albums Carl and the Passions — “So Tough” and Holland. The comprehensive collection, which was named one of the best box sets of 2022 by Rolling Stone and theNew York Times, boasts newly remastered versions of the studio albums, a reproduction of the Mount Vernon and Fairway (A Fairytale) EP, an unreleased live concert recorded at Carnegie on Thanksgiving, 1972, plus a bounty of unreleased outtakes, live recordings, radio promos, alternate versions, alternate mixes, isolated backing tracks and a cappella versions, culled from the historic album sessions.
Tickets for The Beach Boys performance at The Mill will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Ticket prices are $100 for VIP Standing Pit, $50 for VIP (seats allowed) and $30 for general admission (seats allowed). For more information about The Beach Boys and other live shows at The Mill, visit TheMillTerreHaute.com.
