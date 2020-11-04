Tabulation of Vigo County election ballots has resumed this morning as county election officials attempt to resolve Election Day issues possibly involving scans of some ballots printed on faulty paper.
This morning, election board member John Kesler II said Democratic and Republican party representatives stayed with secured ballots overnight in the courthouse until vote tabulation could resume this morning. Kesler said several ballots must be rescanned onto different paper so they can be tabulated.
Democratic Party chairman Joe Etling was one of those staying after 1:30 a.m., said Kesler, who relieved Etling at 6 a.m. as the party representative. Kesler said he hopes voting tabulation will be completed by early afternoon.
Republican Party chairman Randy Gentry also stayed overnight in the courthouse with the ballots, Etling and two sheriff's deputies. Gentry left at 7 a.m.
Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman was seen in the courthouse, and he declined to talk about voting tabulation.
Kesler said he did not know how many ballots, or which vote centers, were affected by the issue. Kesler said it was unknown if a paper manufacturing issue led to the problems scanning the ballots.
At 1:04 a.m. today, the Vigo County Clerk's Office web site posted information that vote counting had stopped for the night, with 19,929 ballots or 27.14 percent of registered voters counted.
The Vigo County Clerk's Office posted the following on its Facebook page about 12:45 a.m.: "Per the resolution made this afternoon by the Vigo County Election Board, we are stopping all tabulation of ballots until 8:00 am Wednesday Nov 4, 2020. All ballots will be locked and sealed by a Republican and a Democrat, and two sheriff’s deputies will guard them overnight."
As of midnight, ballots from about eight percent of the county's registered voters had been counted, election officials said.
As of 11:50 p.m., totals were very partial, with the county clerk’s office posting results for 10 of 18 Election Day voting centers and three of the five, five-day early vote sites. Another two of the five-day vote sites remained to be counted.
The county also had three early vote centers that were open for 28 days; none of those appeared to have been counted and posted as of Tuesday night.
The 5,986 ballots cast and counted represent only 8.15 percent of 73,419 registered voters.
Numbers from early voting and election day estimates appear to put the total number of votes cast at 42,000 or more.
Vigo County had 34,499 early absentee ballots cast; those were 5,893 mail-in ballots and 28,606 ballots, according to the clerk’s website.
Another 7,300 to 7,900 votes were cast on Tuesday, Kesler said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.