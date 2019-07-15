Indiana State University officials have hired a seasoned journalist to lead the institution’s communication and media relations.
Mark Alesia earned the Indiana Journalist of the Year prize in 2018 for his role as part of the three-person team at the Indianapolis Star that broke the story of former Dr. Larry Nassar and sexual abuse in USA Gymnastics. He accepted a buyout from the newspaper earlier this year.
In his new role as ISU communication director, Alesia will serve as the primary media contact and spokesperson for the university. He will lead efforts to advance the university’s reputation in the news media and other communications platforms.
Alesia also will work closely with President Deborah Curtis in preparing comments, speeches and presentations.
“I am looking forward to working with Mark. His impressive resume speaks for itself. I know he will be a tremendous asset to uplifting the visibility of Indiana State and showing the impact the institution makes on the state — and beyond,” said President Deborah Curtis.
Alesia starts Aug. 1.
“I am very excited to welcome Mark Alesia to the Indiana State University family as he assists President Curtis and me in telling the story of this great university,” said Greg Goode, executive director of government relations and university communication. “Mark has forged an incredible career in Indiana media and possesses the experience, knowledge and credibility to work with state and national media outlets in advancing the university’s message.”
A 1989 alumnus of Indiana University, Alesia started his career as a sportswriter. He has won 20 national and 20 first-place state awards working at newspapers in Fort Wayne, Riverside, Calif., Los Angeles and Chicago covering every type of major college and professional sports event.
Alesia worked 16 years at the Indy Star, starting as a sports reporter concentrating on off-the-field stories. He later moved to news investigations.
“I’m excited to become part of the university and Wabash Valley communities,” Alesia said. “There’s so much to like. President Curtis told me about ISU’s role and her vision for moving the institution forward, and I was hooked. I love that we have so many first-generation college students. I love the focus on providing quality higher education at an affordable price. That’s just the start. I’m new here, but my instincts from a career in journalism tell me this: There are lots of great stories waiting to be told by state and national media.”
A native of Mt. Prospect, Ill., Alesia is a high school baseball umpire and has volunteered as a tutor for third-graders in the United Way’s ReadUP program at Indianapolis Public School 54.
Alesia and his wife, Brenda, will be relocating to Terre Haute from Indianapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.