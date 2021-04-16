Emergency personnel from Vermillion County and Indiana Department of Natural Resources are looking for a missing Illinois man on the Wabash River southeast of Cayuga.
About 2:40 p.m. today, Duke Energy personnel called 911 about finding fishing equipment and then an overturned boat floating down the river.
The occupant of the boat is missing and crews are attempting to locate him, according to the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office.
The missing man is age 64 and from Danville, Illinois, the sheriff's office said.
Some family members are still being notified of the situation, so authorities were not releasing the man's name this evening.
Indiana Conservation Officers, Vermillion County deputies, Cayuga town marshals, Cayuga Fire and Rescue, Clinton Water Rescue and Illiana EMS are on scene.
