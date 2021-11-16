Authorities have released the identity of a man who died Saturday in an off-road vehicle accident in a wooded area west of Hymera.
Billy Joe Alumbaugh, 53, of Shelburn, died in the accident, according to Indiana conservation officers, who investigated.
At about 4:47 p.m., conservation officers were dispatched to a property near the 600 block of Orchard Street for a possible fatal ORV accident.
Upon arrival, they learned that Alumbaugh had failed to return home when expected, and concerned family members set out to find him.
While searching the area, family members located Alumbaugh and his amphibious ORV in Busseron Creek. Alumbaugh was unresponsive and pinned under a fallen tree, still occupying his off-road vehicle.
Alumbaugh was pronounced dead at the scene, according to conservation officials with the state Department of Natural Resources.
The investigation has determined the death was accidental, and no foul play is suspected.
The Sullivan County coroner and Sullivan County Sheriff's Office were also on the scene.
