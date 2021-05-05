An Indianapolis man who was pursued across the Indiana/Illinois border by police Monday night died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said Tuesday.

Clark County Coroner Jeff Pearce said an autopsy revealed Brandon Shockley, 32, was not shot by police.

Shockley's death followed a multi-county pursuit that passed through Vigo County and then into Clark County, Illinois. The investigation resulted in closure of westbound Interstate 70 in Illinois for several hours.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police on Tuesday said Shockley was wanted in an attempted homicide that occurred Monday near an elementary school parking lot in Lawrence northeast of Indianapolis.

Monday night, an Indiana State Police radio broadcast alerted local police to watch for a blue Chevrolet Malibu involved in the shooting. About 10:30 p.m., a Vigo County sheriff’s deputy spotted the car near the 7-mile marker on westbound Interstate 70.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Sheriff John Plasse said the deputy followed the car and attempted a traffic stop, but the motorist continued west.

Stop sticks were deployed by Indiana State Police units at the state line, but the suspect's vehicle continued into Illinois at reduced speeds on flat tires.

At the 153-mile marker in Illinois, the car went off the road and stopped in a ditch.

Plasse said gunfire erupted from inside the suspect vehicle, and shots were returned by police officers.

The man inside the vehicle was found dead when police approached the vehicle, Plasse said.