Authorities are investigating an accident involving a Vigo County School Corp. school bus that happened about 4:15 p.m. today at Indiana 63 and Bolton Road.
Two vehicles, including a pickup truck, were involved in the property damage accident, said Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police. Three students were on the bus, but they were not injured and their parents have been notified.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
The vehicles were heavily damaged, Ames said.
