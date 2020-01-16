An investigation into threats made by a student at Parke Heritage Middle School on Monday has been turned over to the Parke County prosecutor's office for review, according to a news release from the sheriff's department issued late this afternoon.
The threats had been reported to school staff and had come from a student. School staff and the school resource officer were able to identify the student and determine that there was no immediate threat to school safety.
"Students and staff were never in any danger, and the situation was handled swiftly," said Mike Schimpf, North Central Parke Community Schools superintendent.
Further actions were taken to provide for future school safety, and an investigation was initiated, according to the Parke County Sheriff's office release.
The student does face school disciplinary consequences, Schimpf said. "We'll follow our disciplinary policy accordingly."
The middle school student "was upset about a social situation that involved a break-up ... he was trying to deal with a lot of feelings," Schimpf said. "He said some things that were inappropriate."
The student made some general comments indicating he might harm himself and others, Schimpf said.
