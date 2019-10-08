The identity of a motorist who died in an early Monday morning crash on Interstate 70 in Clay County has been released by authorities.
Dead is Kendra Deboeuf-Chastain, 27, of Carlisle, according to a news release from Clay County Coroner Nick French.
Cause of death was listed as blunt-form trauma, and manner of death was accidental. An autopsy was performed Monday morning at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
Sheriff Paul Harden on Tuesday said his office continues to investigate and had no additional information to share.
The sheriff on Monday said the accident occurred about 2 a.m. on westbound Interstate 70 near the 22 mile marker, which is not far from the Indiana 59 Brazil exit.
The fatal collision was actually the second of two accidents, the sheriff said.
In the first, a semi went into the median of Interstate 70 and rolled, partially blocking westbound traffic.
When another semi stopped for that accident, the driver of a passenger car failed to stop in time and ran into the rear of the stopped semi, the sheriff said.
A crash reconstruction team from the Indiana State Police Post at Putnamville was called in.
Also assisting were the Posey Volunteer Fire Department and Star Ambulance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.