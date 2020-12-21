Authorities have identified the person found dead after a detached garage fire Dec. 18 in Vermillion County.
Dead is Maofa Roberta Measinasamoa Iuli, 39, of Terre Haute, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.
The Vermillion County Coroner's Office identified Iuli as the individual discovered in the remains of the fire at 18055 South Rangeline Road in Universal.
Indiana State Police said evidence shows Iuli died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The family has been notified.
