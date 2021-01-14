Two Terre Haute men are in custody after they led police on a chase in Clay County, prompting some schools in the area to take security precautions.
Arrested were the driver, Trey Blaine, 24, of Terre Haute, and passenger, Robert Nagy, 29, of Terre Haute, who both face charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting law enforcement, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
The chase began at Indiana 42 near County Road 300 West after the Clay County Sheriff's Office was notified that a truck had been stolen in Vigo County and then driven to Clay. The vehicle owner was able to provide location information from GPS.
When deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed and turned north onto County Road 300 West, proceeding through the Turner area southwest of Brazil.
The vehicle then left the road and the driver evaded deputies.
As deputies and other assisting agencies converged on the area, the Clay Community Schools was made aware of the situation, and safety precautions were put in place for schools that were nearby, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Authorities eventually located the abandoned truck at Cottage Hill Cemetery just east of Northview High School.
Deputies located Blaine, who was walking east on County Road 950 North, as well as Nagy, who was walking east on Indiana 340. Both were taken into custody without incident.
Assisting were Brazil City Police, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police. The investigation is ongoing.
